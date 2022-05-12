MILTON — A Milton man allegedly took a PA Skills Machine voucher from a winner in April, according to state police in Milton.
Chat Van Nguyen, 41, of Broadway Road, Milton, was charged with misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. The charges were filed by Trooper Kyle Drick, of the Milton State Police Barracks, in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
Pamela Shepperson told police that she won $827 on the PA Skills Machine on April 16, but the machine shut down. She was contacted the next day to say that a voucher worth $437 of her winnings was stolen, police said.
Surveillance footage shows Nguyen printing off the voucher, police said.
Police said Nguyen is also wanted out of New Jersey for drug-related charges, police said.
Nguyen was arraigned in front of Diehl on May 5 and posted $5,000 unsecured bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 10:30 a.m. May 18.