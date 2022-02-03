A 56-year-old McClure man is facing arson and several other felony charges for allegedly trying to burn a home rather than end an affair.
Philip S. Walter was arrested Tuesday by Middleburg police who say he intentionally started a fire at 126 S. Orange St. in Beavertown in December.
The home was scheduled to be purchased by a woman with whom Walter was having an affair, and the couple planned to move in together, court records said.
But Walter said "he got cold feet" about leaving his wife for the other woman so he broke into the vacant house and started a fire in the basement sometime between Dec. 14 and 15, court records said.
Walter described to police how he lit cardboard on fire, placed the burning material on the furnace he covered with fire-starting gel and left the home knowing it could burn the structure.
He told police that he "regretted" his actions 10 minutes after he left the home, court records said.
Before police interviewed Walter, state police fire Marshal James Nizinski determined the fire that caused damage to the furnace and immediate area in the basement was arson and had started on top of the furnace, court records said.
Walter is charged with four counts of arson, two counts each of burglary, criminal mischief, and one count of risking a catastrophe and criminal mischief, as well as one count of misdemeanor instruments of crime.