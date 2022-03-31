COAL TOWNSHIP — A man on probation in Northumberland County allegedly attempted to illegally pass a urine test.
County Detective Degg Stark reported that Mark A. Campbell, 57, is charged with one misdemeanor count of furnishing drug free urine.
On March 23, Probation Officer Greg McCreary requested a urine sample from Campbell in Sunbury. As the sample was being produced, McCreary heard "unusual sounds" and searched Campbell. The search resulted in the discovery of a plastic bottle containing what appeared to be urine, tucked into Campbell's groin area, Stark reported.
Charges were filed in the Shamokin office of District Judge John Gembic. A preliminary hearing is pending.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER