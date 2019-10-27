SUNBURY — The grandmother of a 3-year-old girl severely beaten earlier this month was punched in the head Sunday morning by the man who police said collided with a school bus in September.
Nicholas Kahley, 35, was arrested Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m. and jailed on charges of misdemeanor simple assault after Sunbury police were dispatched to Spruce Street for a report of a physical domestic incident, according to police.
Officer Brad Slack spoke with Bonnie Kahley, the maternal grandmother of Arabella Parker — the 3-year old who is in critical condition after being beaten so badly she needed part of her brain removed — and Bonnie Kahley told officers Nickolas Kahley, who is married to Bonnie Kahley, punched her in the head after an argument, Slack said.
Bonnie Kahley had visible injuries to her right ear, Slack said.
Nicholas Kahley told police they were arguing over "family issues," and that he didn't strike his wife, Slack said. Nicholas Kahley was taken into custody and sent to Northumberland County Jail where he will wait to be arraigned Monday, Slack said.
Last week Shamokin District Judge John Gembic signed a search warrant that lists Nicholas Kahley as the man driving a rented van that smashed head-on into a school bus filled with children in front of Oaklyn Elementary School last month.
According to the warrant, state troopers discovered a large amount of copper wire and piping, which appeared to be burnt in the back of the van. During a custodial inventory search of the van following the crash, a bag containing suspected heroin, suspected methamphetamine, white wax bags, a measuring device and a hypodermic needle were discovered, troopers said.
Nicholas Kahley had to be extracted from the van by emergency personnel, troopers said. Troopers interviewed Kahley in the back of an ambulance and Kahley said he was driving from Northumberland to a scrap yard in Reading, according to the warrant.
No one in the case has been charged with any crimes.