WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A Megan's Law offender from Williamsport moved from Lycoming County to Union County without alerting authorities to the address change, according to state police at Milton.
Kyle Lee Mather, 30, of Park Avenue, Williamsport, was charged with two felony counts of failure to provide accurate registration information; and a misdemeanor count of making false statements under penalty. The charges were filed by state Trooper Tyler Watson, of the Milton State Police Barracks, in the Mifflinburg office of District Judge Jeffrey Mensch.
Mather pleaded guilty in 2022 to a felony count of unlawful contact with a minor and was sentenced to three to 12 months in prison and four years of probation. He was accused of taking his pants off and exposing himself while alone with a 14-year-old girl on the night of Oct. 17, 2021. Mather allegedly removed his pants and pulled the juvenile's pants down and touched her inappropriately, according to court documents
An anonymous tip to police indicated that Mather was allegedly not residing at his Williamsport residence, which was his registered address. He was allegedly residing with his girlfriend Melissa Nicole Dauberman and her children in New Columbia, police said.
Mather's roommate told police on July 26 that Mather had allegedly not been at the Williamsport residence in more than a month. His belongings were allegedly not there, police said.
A warrant was issued for the arrest of Mather, police said.
On July 27, Mather was located at 9 a.m. at the residence in White Deer Township.
Mather "knowingly did not update his address on his Megan's Law registration within three business days as set forth in the requirements," police said.
Mather was arraigned on these charges by Mensch on July 27 and committed to Union County Jail in lieu of $15,000 cash bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 22.
Mather is also scheduled for a probation violation hearing at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 10 in the Lycoming County Courthouse in Williamsport in front of President Judge Nancy L. Butts.