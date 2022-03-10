MILTON — A Tier 2 Megan's Law sex offender from Milton allegedly kept his Facebook account secret and tried to contact his former victim and her friends.
Jadan Dino Notarangelo, 33, of Wood Street, Milton, was charged with a felony count of failure to comply with registration. The charge was filed by Milton Police Patrolman Gregory Watson in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
Milton Police and state Parole were called to Notarangelo's residence on Dec. 23 after reports that he was recently communicating via Facebook with the victim of a prior sex offense. As a Tier 2 sexual offender, Notarangelo is required to register all social media accounts. He failed to do so, police said.
The girl's mother said her daughter received friend requests from Notarangelo on two different account names. Two of the girl's friends also received friend requests from Notarangelo. The girl blocked the accounts and the family contacted the county's Victim Advocates, police said.
The mother learned that Notarangelo was released on parole from a previous incident involving her daughter. He was released parole on Nov. 11, 2020, according to court documents.
Notarangelo told police he sent some messages on Facebook but indicated that he did not have Facebook any longer, police said.
Notarangelo, formerly of Northumberland, was accused of using Facebook to contact the girl when she was 12 years old in 2017. An undercover agent in 2017 posed as a 14-year-old friend of the girl and made contact with Notarangelo, who sent sexually explicit messages and requested nude photographs from the undercover agent, according to reports.
He was arrested by the Attorney General's Office. He pleaded guilty in April 2018 to a felony count of unlawful contact with a minor and sentenced to 40 months to eight years followed by two years of probation. He was determined to not be a sexually violent predator and was required to register for 25 years as a Megan's Law offender, according to court documents.
Notarangelo was arraigned on the new charge in front of Diehl on March 3 and recommitted as a Northumberland County Jail inmate in lieu of $25,000 cash bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in front of Diehl at 9:30 a.m. March 17.