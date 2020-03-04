MIDDLEBURG — Felony charges have been filed against a 25-year-old Middleburg man accused of sending sexually explicit messages to a 14-year-old girl.
The parents of the child brought the girl, her cellphone and tablet to the state police in Selinsgrove in February to report that she had received the obscene messages in December 2018, court records said.
The devices were examined by an officer in the state Computer Crimes Unit and uncovered the messages sent by Daniel J. Dugan, court records said.
In the communications, Dugan offers to buy the girl "lingerie type clothing," requests her to perform sexual acts and implores her not to tell anyone. Police said Dugan also acknowledges knowing the girl is a minor, court records said.
The girl repeatedly denied his requests for intimate images of herself, court records said.
When interviewed by police, court records said, Dugan asked for an attorney.
He was arraigned Tuesday before District Judge Lori R. Hackenberg in Middleburg on charges of felony dissemination of sexual material, unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of a communication facility.
Dugan was released on unsecured bail and is scheduled to appear at a March 17 preliminary hearing.