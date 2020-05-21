MIDDLEBURG — A Middleburg man is in jail on charges he sexually abused a 14-year-old girl and exchanged nude photographs with her.
The father of the girl reported to Middleburg Police that Benjamin D. Reader, 23, would not leave his daughter alone when asked and kept in contact with her by phone and social media, court records said.
The girl told Officer David Shaffer that she met Reader on April 27 and he had sexual contact with her.
They continued to stay in touch through Snapchat and text messages, sharing nude photographs of one another, court records said.
Reader admitted they exchanged nude pictures but denied having any physical contact with the girl, court records said.
Shaffer said several conversations of a sexual nature with the girl and other females was found on Reader's phone, which has been turned over to Snyder County Detective Doug Bickhart.
Reader was arraigned before District Judge Lori R. Hackenberg on felony charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, sexual abuse of children and related offenses.
He is being held in Snyder County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail pending a preliminary hearing.