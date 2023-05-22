MIFFLINBURG — A Mifflinburg business lost nearly $27,000 after a check scam, according to state police in Milton.
The Eye Center of Central PA, located at 88 Hardees Drive, Mifflinburg, reported to state police that someone sent legitimate and passable checks twice from the business to random individuals with the business's information on it. The incident occurred between 8 a.m. March 9 and 3:01 p.m. March 22.
One check was worth $10,000 and the second was worth $16,800, totaling $26,800, police said.