Mifflinburg Police arrested two borough residents accused of child abuse, causing an infant to suffer a brain bleed and fractured ribs.
Tonya L. Kistler, 35, and Christopher M. Catherman, 30, each face two counts of aggravated assault and one count of endangering the welfare of children.
Patrolman Tracy Fetterman filed the charges Tuesday following an investigation that began with a referral on May 3 from ChildLine, Pennsylvania’s mandated statewide child protective services program.
Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Mensch arraigned Kistler on Tuesday and set her free on $50,000 unsecured bail. A defense attorney wasn’t listed for Kistler on her online docket sheet.
Catherman is held in Snyder County jail, Selinsgrove, and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.
According to arrest papers filed by Fetterman, the suspected abuse was reported after the infant was treated May 2 for a brain bleed at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg. The infant, less than 2 months old at the time, was transferred to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, and was admitted in critical condition, arrest papers state. The injuries weren’t considered near-fatal, according to arrest papers.
At some point during treatment, arrest papers state, medical staff discovered the infant had several fractured ribs that were healing.
The child has since been placed in protective custody with Union County Children and Youth, Fetterman said.
According to arrest papers, Kistler and Catherman were twice interviewed separately by investigators.
On May 10, arrest papers state the defendants gave similar stories of accidental injuries, such as the infant head-butting Catherman during burping or bumping their head lightly while having a diaper changed by Kistler.
Interviewed again May 21, police said Kistler confessed to holding the infant under its arms and shaking the child for about 3.5 seconds. Fetterman quotes Kistler in the arrest papers as having said to herself during the alleged incident, “Oh God, lay him down, don’t hurt him, don’t hurt him.”
Catherman was interviewed again on May 24, according to arrest papers, and said he struck the infant’s back several times on May 2 during burping, causing the child’s head to “repeatedly smash off my shoulder.”
Catherman also told police, arrest papers state, that he held the infant too tightly, potentially causing the rib injuries.
“I caused the injuries but I didn’t shake him,” Fetterman quotes Catherman in arrest papers.
Dr. Pat Bruno of Geisinger, a board-certified specialist in child abuse, said the actions of both Kistler and Catherman could have caused the injuries to the infant’s ribs and head, according to arrest papers.