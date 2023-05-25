MIFFLINBURG — A Mifflinburg man is accused of assaulting a woman in Mifflinburg, according to borough police.
Trenton Michael Lyons, 30, of Chestnut Street, Mifflinburg, was charged with three felonies: one count of aggravated assault and two counts of strangulation; seven misdemeanors: criminal coercion, terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, false imprisonment, harassment and disorderly conduct; and a summary count of harassment. The charges were filed by Mifflinburg Police Patrolman Matthew Wenrich in the Mifflinburg office of District Judge Jeffrey Mensch.
Lyons is accused of physically assaulting a woman following a verbal altercation and threatening to kill her. He allegedly dragged her on the ground, struck her with a closed fist, kicked her in the chest, covered her nose and mouth with his hand, held her to the floor with his hands around her neck and bit her on the left side of the face.
Lyons was arraigned on May 5 in front of Mensch and committed to Union County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 2:30 p.m. July 25.