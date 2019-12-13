MIFFLINBURG — A borough man punched a juvenile female while holding a pillow over her face, choked her and slammed her hand between a door and its jamb during an assault inside his home Wednesday, according to arrest papers filed by borough police.
Nicholas J. Oliveri, 22, of 421 Green St., posted $50,000 cash bail Friday and was released from the custody of Union County Prison. Officer Michele Foose of the Mifflinburg Police Department arrested Oliveri on Thursday.
According to arrest papers, the accuser told police that Oliveri assaulted her at 2:30 p.m. after the two got into an argument. The juvenile told police Oliveri shoved her to a bedroom floor, pulled her back onto the bed by her hair, held his hand over her nose and mouth as she screamed, struck her in the ribs with his knee and punched her in the back, arrest papers state.
According to arrest papers, the accuser attempted to flee but was held by force inside the room. She eventually fled to a bathroom, hiding there before sneaking out of the house, arrest papers state.
The accuser suffered bruising, scratches and red marks to her neck, head, hand, back, lip, cheeks, hip, shoulder and both arms, according to arrest papers.
Foose charged Oliveri with aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment and two counts of strangulation, all of which are felonies, along with misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and simple assault. Oliveri also is charged with a summary count of harassment.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch arraigned Oliveri on the charges Wednesday, about five hours after the assault was reported.