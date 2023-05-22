LEWISBURG — A Mifflinburg man allegedly raped a woman after claiming he was searching for an apartment, according to Buffalo Valley Police Department.
Nyahuma Spivey, 51, of Walnut Street, Mifflinburg, was charged with four felonies: one count each of rape, burglary, strangulation and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse; and four misdemeanors: one count each of terroristic threats, indecent assault and simple assault. The charges were filed by Buffalo Valley Regional Police Patrolman Thomas M. Snyder in the Lewisburg office of District Judge Jeffrey Rowe.
Snyder reported that the victim saw a man — later identified as Spivey — sitting in his truck in the parking lot of her apartment complex in Lewisburg at 4 p.m. April 27. The man allegedly said he was looking for an apartment and the victim offered to show to show the man her own apartment, police said.
While inside the apartment, Spivey allegedly forced the woman into the bedroom and raped her. Before he left, he allegedly threatened to come back and perform more sexual acts against her, police said.
The victim was evaluated by a nurse at Evangelical Community Hospital, police said.
The victim's description of her attacker led police to Spivey. Video surveillance footage shows the victim and Spivey talking in the parking lot, entering the apartment together and then Spivey exits the apartment approximately 25 minutes later, police said.
Spivey was arraigned on May 7 in front of Rowe and committed to Union County Prison in lieu of $50,000 cash bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 4 p.m. Thursday.