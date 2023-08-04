MIFFLINBURG — A Mifflinburg man allegedly slapped a 15-year-old girl when she called the mess he made stupid in April, according to Mifflinburg Police Department.
Brandon Nicholas Murray, 26, of Dietrich Road, Mifflinburg, was charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault, strangulation and endangering the welfare of children; three misdemeanor counts of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct; and a summary count of harassment. The charges were filed by Mifflinburg Police Patrolman Blaina M. Martin in the Mifflinburg office of District Judge Jeffrey Mensch.
Martin reported that Murray allegedly ate yogurts and threw them on the ground between 8 and 9 p.m. April 15. The victim's mother asked her to clean them up, police said.
Murray called for the girl and she told Murray, "Hold up, I'm cleaning up this stupid mess," police said.
Murray allegedly pushed the girl and grabbed the girl by the back of the neck, pushing her onto the porch. He then allegedly grabbed her by the throat and lifted her up to where she was standing on the tip of her toes, police said.
Murray allegedly told her to leave and not to come back, police said.
The girl walked down the street, but Murray called her back. When she got back to the residence, Murray allegedly shoved her onto the couch and slapped her across the face. The girl then went to bed, police said.
The girl told police on April 19 that she did not have any visible marks or injuries from the incident, but she had been having headaches, police said.
Murray allegedly admitted to police that he shoved the girl and slapped her across the face. He said he did not recall any other physical interaction happening that day.
Murray also allegedly admitted to having smoked methamphetamine earlier in the day before the confrontation with the girl occurred.
Murray was arraigned by Mensch on July 27 and committed to Union County Jail in lieu of $75,000 cash bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 2:45 p.m. Sept. 12.