MIFFLINBURG — A Mifflinburg man on state parole assaulted a woman and smashed the window of her vehicle with a hammer on May 29, according to Mifflinburg Police Department.
Sean Michael Grice, 35, of North Third Street, Mifflinburg, was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault and strangulation; and five misdemeanor counts: simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief and two counts of disorderly conduct; and two summary counts of harassment. The charges were filed by Mifflinburg Officer Blaina Martin in the Mifflinburg office of District Judge Jeffrey Mensch.
Grice allegedly got into an argument with a woman over taking her 11-year-old son's cell phone. The verbal altercation turned physical and Grice allegedly wrapped his arms around the woman's neck and pulled her to the ground. He allegedly pushed the boy and called him names, police said.
Grice also allegedly smashed the front passenger side window of the woman's vehicle with a hammer, police said.
Grice, who is currently on state parole, was arraigned on June 1 and committed to Union County Jail in lieu of $20,000 cash bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in front of Mensch at 3:15 p.m. June 13.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER