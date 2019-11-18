Police officers forced open a basement door to a Mifflinburg home to check on the welfare of three elementary school-aged children whose mother put them to bed and left them alone, driving to a bar six miles away to drink whiskey and soda, according to arrest papers.
An anonymous 911 caller informed the police that Devin A. Feigles, 36, was at the bar just before 10:30 p.m. Nov. 4, two hours after she was overheard yelling at her children to go to sleep, arrest papers state.
Officer Tracy Fetterman, Mifflinburg Police Department, wrote in an affidavit that he’d pounded on front and back doors and windows but the children didn’t answer. The children are ages 10, 9 and 6, police said.
Feigles didn't answer her cellphone or take a call at the bar, Fetterman said in arrest papers. Police also attempted, but were unable, to contact her landlord for a key, Fetterman noted.
Fetterman, who is familiar with the family and knows that some of the children take medication and have mental health issues, and Sgt. Fred Hetrick of Buffalo Valley Regional Police breached the door about one hour after initially responding to the scene, according to arrest papers.
“If there was some type of emergency, I was concerned they would sleep through it as the children take medications to meet them sleep,” Fetterman wrote in the affidavit.
After making entry to the home, Fetterman said he found two of the children asleep in their beds, arrest papers state.
Fetterman stated Feigles had been reported less than two weeks prior for a similar incident and that a Children & Youth case was active concerning Feigles and her children, arrest papers state.
Feigles drove home at about 11:54 p.m. while police were on scene, smelled of alcohol and failed field sobriety testing, according to arrest papers. Feigles told police she left her oldest child in charge, arrest papers state. Blood testing showed her blood-alcohol content to be 0.157 percent, arrest papers state. The legal driving limit is 0.08 percent.
Fetterman charged Feigles with a felony count of endangering the welfare of children, two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, and summary counts of driving with a suspended license, driving with an expired license, unauthorized transfer or use of registration plate.
Mifflinburg District Judge Jeffrey Mensch arraigned Feigles on Thursday and released her on non-monetary bail.