HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — A Millmont man arguing with his father allegedly used a chair to hit the man over the head, according to state police.
Michael V. Caruso, 47, of Louella Lane, Millmont, was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault, a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary count of harassment. The charges were filed by state Trooper Sean Doherty, of the Milton State Police Barracks, in the Mifflinburg office of District Judge Jeffrey Mensch.
Doherty was dispatched to Louella Lane at 7:25 p.m. May 24 for a report that Michael Caruso assaulted his father James Caruso. When Doherty arrived on the scene, he found James Caruso with a large gash on his forehead with extensive bleeding, police said.
Michael Caruso said James Caruso was calling him names, which upset him. He allegedly admitted to being so mad that he picked up a wooden dining room chair and hit his father over the head once, police said.
James Caruso was transported by EMS to Evangelical Community Hospital for an extensive head injury and concussion symptoms, police said.
Michael Caruso was arraigned on May 24 in front of Mensch and committed to Union County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 2:45 p.m. June 13.