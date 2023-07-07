HARTLETON — A Millmont man was allegedly found with 32 grams of methamphetamine in his vehicle, according to state police in Milton.
Michael V. Caruso, 47, of Louella Lane, Millmont, was charged with a felony count of manufacture, delivery or possession of a controlled substance; and four misdemeanors: three counts of DUI and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia; and a summary count of no rear lights. The charges were filed by state Trooper Tyler Arbogast, of the Milton State Police Barracks, in the Mifflinburg office of District Judge Jeffrey Mensch.
Caruso driving a 2013 Subaru Outback on Nov. 29 was pulled over at 11:32 p.m. on Route 45 in Hartleton for allegedly having a broken brake light, police said.
Caruso allegedly showed signs of impairment. He was allegedly found with 32 grams of methamphetamine inside the car as well as digital scales, police said.
A toxicology test showed that Caruso allegedly had amphetamine and methamphetamine in his system, police said.
