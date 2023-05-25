HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — A convicted felon from Millmont was allegedly in possession of a firearm and resisted arrest, according to state police in Milton.
Jessie Lee Edison, 36, of Mill Road, Millmont, was charged with a felony count of illegally possessing a firearm and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest. The charges were filed by state Trooper Matthew Chamberlain, of the Milton State Police Barracks, in the Mifflinburg office of District Judge Jeffrey Mensch.
After responding to a welfare check on Mill Road in Hartley Township on April 29, police found a bolt action rifle in the residence. A criminal background check of Edison indicated he had been convicted of a felony in 2006, which barred him from legally possessing a firearm, police said.
When police returned, Edison allegedly refused to turn around to place his hands behind his back. He had to be forcefully taken to the ground by police, but still allegedly resisted until force was used, police said.
Edison was arraigned in front of Mensch on April 30. He posted $3,000 cash bail on May 8 through professional bondsman Melissa Whistler, of Penns Creek.
Edison is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 10:30 a.m. June 27.