NEW BERLIN — A Millmont woman who was recently released from jail mistakenly thought someone had stolen her boyfriend's four-wheeler and then allegedly ransacked the victim's vehicle, according to state police at Milton.
Jessica Marie Boop, 34, of Glen Iron Road, Millmont, was charged with five felonies: two counts of theft by unlawful taking, two counts of receiving stolen property, and one count of carrying a firearm without a license; and seven misdemeanors: one count each of theft from a motor vehicle, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, criminal mischief, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and Subutex, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The charges were filed by Trooper Mathew Lesher, of the Milton State Police Barracks, in the Mifflinburg office of District Judge Jeffrey Mensch.
Lesher reported that Jamie and Megan Bickhart on April 29 discovered Boop allegedly trashing their vehicle, and found their newly purchased red 1988 Polaris Magnum 425 four-wheeler removed from the truck and along the roadway near his yard along Front Street in New Berlin, police said.
Boop was allegedly wearing Jamie Bickhart's jacket and had allegedly removed a firearm from the vehicle. She was "acting irrational" and allegedly claiming the Bickharts stole the four-wheeler, police said.
When Lesher arrived on the scene, Boop said she was released from jail on April 25 and someone stole her boyfriend's four-wheeler. She said she saw the four-wheeler that looked like his in New Berlin and that "she was stealing the four-wheeler back since she claims it was stolen a day or two ago," police said.
Boop allegedly said she began to ransack the unlocked vehicle, claiming that there was more property that was stolen from her boyfriend, police said.
Jamie Bickhart said he purchased the four-wheeler off Facebook Marketplace more than a month ago and showed police his message from the seller, police said.
Bickhart's stereo, a Subwoofer and rear door were damaged. Boop allegedly took a silver ring with diamonds, a silver necklace with a feather and an expandable baton, police said.
Boop was found with drugs and paraphernalia on her, police said.
Boop was arraigned on April 29 in front of Mensch and committed to Union County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail. She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 4 p.m. June 13.