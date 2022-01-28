MILTON — U.S. Postal workers seized a parcel containing nearly seven pounds of cocaine destined for a Milton apartment in January.
State Police at Milton and U.S. Postal Inspectors then allowed the package to be delivered and arrested the intended recipient. Alberto Aponte Ayala, 43, of Mahoning St., Milton, is now charged by State Trooper Steven Nesbit with two felony counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
U.S. Postal Inspectors applied for and were granted a federal search warrant for the parcel. On Jan. 13, the parcel was found to contained 3,156 grams, or 6.95 pounds, of cocaine concealed inside a gray plastic box, police reported.
The suspected cocaine was field-tested using a TruNarc Analyzer. The test provided a positive result for cocaine hydrochloride, police reported.
The parcel was repacked with sham kilograms and a controlled delivery occurred at 11:49 a.m. Jan. 18. The parcel was taken into the home by Ayala.
Once he observed state police approaching his residence, he allegedly threw the package out of the second-floor window. Members of the state police recovered the parcel and all contents outside the apartment.
Ayala admitted to police that he opened the parcel, using a screwdriver to enter the plastic box, and found the cocaine, police reported.
Ayala was arranged in front of Diehl on Jan. 19 and committed to Northumberland County Prison in lieu of $150,000 cash bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 2.