LEWISBURG — A Milton man accused of assaulting a woman and who was warned by police to break contact with her made false claims the next day both to the woman’s employer and child welfare services, according to arrest papers filed in district court.
Michael J. Plotts, 35, called the woman’s workplace on Aug. 20 to allege she was dealing drugs from the site but the details of his claims had no merit, arrest papers state.
Also without merit were claims Plotts made the same day to Pennsylvania’s ChildLine for reporting child welfare issues, according to arrest papers. Plotts falsely alleged the woman was neglecting and abusing a child, police said, and a subsequent investigation involving Union County Children and Youth cleared the woman.
Cpl. Shawn Burns investigated Plotts on allegations he assaulted the woman on Aug. 19 and warned him not to contact the woman or anyone else involved in the case, arrest papers state. Burns also told Plotts to stay away from the woman’s Lewisburg apartment, according to arrest papers.
A search warrant for Plotts’ cellphone records found calls were placed to the woman’s workplace and the ChildLine along with a call to the workplace of the woman’s domestic partner, according to arrest papers.
Burns charged Plotts in the assault investigation with simple assault and criminal mischief, both of which are misdemeanor counts, along with summary counts of disorderly conduct and harassment.
The corporal also separately charged Plotts with a misdemeanor count of retaliation against a witness.
Lewisburg District Judge Richard P. Cashman arraigned Plotts in both cases and released him on non-monetary bail. Preliminary hearings are scheduled in both cases for Nov. 14.