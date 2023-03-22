MILTON — A 25-year-old Milton man who allegedly pushed a Milton Borough police officer into a glass door following a domestic incident at a home on Hepburn Street had to be subdued by a Taser, according to court documents.
Tyler Lee Hawkins, 25, of Hepburn Street, Milton, was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault, two misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and simple assault and a summary count of harassment. The charges were filed by Milton Patrolman Travis Stotelmyer in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
Milton Police responded to a report of a physical domestic in progress on March 5 at Hawkins's address on Hepburn Street. When officers arrived, they reported that Hawkins was allegedly "highly intoxicated" after drinking at a friend's house in New Columbia prior to coming home, according to court documents.
Hawkins and a woman got into an argument about a post on Facebook until it escalated to Hawkins allegedly striking the woman on the back of the head and allegedly shoving her against a wall by the neck. She did not lose consciousness and she was not injured, police said.
The woman's daughter then called the police. The woman did not want Hawkins arrested, but she did want him to leave the house for the night, a request Hawkins refused, according to court documents.
The woman volunteered to leave to avoid further conflict. She also took Hawkins's car keys to keep him from driving drunk. Hawkins allegedly said he was not going to stay home after police cleared the scene, according to court documents.
When the woman was leaving, Hawkins attempted to allegedly chase her. Officer Craig Johnson and Stotelmyer attempted to stop Hawkins, according to court documents.
Hawkins allegedly resisted and fought police by pulling away and shoving Johnson, causing him to fall into a storm door. Johnson knocked out a glass panel during the fall, according to court documents.
Police said Stotelmyer manipulated Hawkins away from Johnson and gained compliance by using a Taser in Hawkins's chest and then getting him to the ground, according to court documents. Taser is the trademarked brand name of a product line of electric weapons used to stun and immobilize people.
Once on the ground, Hawkins obeyed further commands to place his hands behind his back, allowing police to handcuff him and gain control, according to court documents.
Hawkins was taken to the Milton Police Department. He did not need medical attention, according to court documents.
Hawkins was arraigned on March 15 and is free after posting $20,000 unsecured bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in front of Diehl at 10 a.m. April 5.