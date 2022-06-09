MILTON — Milton Police Department and Northumberland/Montour Drug Task Force used a confidential source to purchase 10 bags of fentanyl from a Milton man in March, according to Milton Police Department.
John Robert Earl Tilghman, 35, of Mahoning Street, Milton, was charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of possession with intent to sell and a felony count of criminal use of a communication device. He was charged by Milton Patrolman Chad Lehman in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
On March 3, members of the Milton Police Department and Northumberland/Montour Drug Task Force used a confidential source to conduct a controlled purchase of a bundle of heroin from Tilghman. Officers met with the source and provided them with a video recording device and $135 of task force funds.
The source entered Tilghman's apartment, allegedly purchased drugs from Tilghman and returned to the officers with 10 bags of suspected heroin and fentanyl, according to court documents.
On June 1, the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Forensic Services returned a lab report on the substances. The powder contained fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance, according to court documents.
Tilghman was arraigned on June 4 and committed to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $35,000 unsecured bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in front of Diehl at 9:30 a.m. June 16.