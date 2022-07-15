MILTON — A Milton man allegedly stabbed a woman in the arm with a paring knife after a verbal argument turned physical this week, according to state police at Milton.
Gregory Lee Garman, 59, of Fern St., Milton, was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; three misdemeanor counts of simple assault, drug possession with intent to use and intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered; and a summary count of harassment. State Trooper Nathan Wenzel, of the Milton State Police Barracks, filed the charges in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
State police arrived at a West Chillisquaque Township home at 6:02 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a domestic dispute. The alleged victim told police that she and Garman got into a verbal argument, which led to Garman allegedly pushing her out of the trailer, police said.
The woman called police and Garman allegedly fled the scene, police said.
Garman around 2 a.m. allegedly stabbed her with a paring knife in the left arm over an air conditioning unit located in the bedroom. The woman had an approximately half-inch cut that was bandaged when police arrived, police said.
The knife, which had a black handle and a silver blade, was found at the scene, police said.
Garman returned to the residence at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday and allegedly caused a disturbance. Police reported they saw the woman running away and Garman retreating to the trailer, holding a brown or maroon leather bag, police said.
Inside the bag, police said they found court paperwork, Garman's ID, a methamphetamine pipe and a clear bag containing methamphetamine, according to court documents.
Garman was arraigned in front of Diehl and committed to Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township in lieu of $50,000 cash bail. He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 9:45 a.m. Aug. 10 in front of Diehl.