MILTON — A Milton man is accused of strangling his girlfriend, according to Milton Police Department.
Michael Ellis Heller, 59, of Cameron Avenue, Milton, is charged with a felony count of strangulation, a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary count of harassment. He was charged by Milton Patrolman Jason Engleman in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
The victim reported that she and Heller were drinking and they got into a verbal argument. The argument turned physical when Heller allegedly started choking her, police said.
After an undetermined time and the woman fighting back, police said Heller let go. Police noticed redness of the skin around the victim's neck, according to court documents.
The woman was transported to an emergency room for evaluation, police said.
Heller was arraigned on May 22 and posted $25,000 cash bail through professional bondsman John Rusak, of Morrsville. Heller is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in front of Diehl at 9:30 a.m. June 15.