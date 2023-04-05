MILTON — A Milton man allegedly struck his roommate repeatedly in the head with a hammer following a confrontation about having house guests, according to state police at Milton.
Scott Alan Derk III, 60, of Lunar Lane, Milton, was charged with three felonies: two counts of aggravated assault and one count of strangulation; a misdemeanor count of simple assault; and a summary count of harassment. The charges were filed by Trooper Nathan Wenzel, of the Milton State Police Barracks, in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
Wenzel reported he was dispatched to Lunar Lane in West Chillisquaque Township at 5 a.m. March 26 regarding an assault of Jason Hackenberg. The victim reported that he arrived at home and asked his roommate Derk if he could have a friend come inside the home, police said.
Derk got upset at Hackenberg, allegedly pushed him against the doorway and allegedly choked him with his left hand. Derk allegedly applied pressure on Hackenberg's neck, causing him to have difficulty breathing, police said.
Hackenberg said he told Derk to stop four or five times. Derk then allegedly took an orange hammer and hit Hackenberg four times in the head, police said.
Hackenberg had two open wounds on his head that required medical attention as well as redness around his neck. He was transported to Geisinger in Danville for treatment, police said.
Derk was arraigned on March 26 and committed to Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township in lieu of $75,000 cash bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in front of Diehl at 9:30 a.m. April 12.