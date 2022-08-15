WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A 40-year-old motorcyclist from Milton is dead after driving off a roadway into a drainage ditch on Thursday in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County, according to Milton State Police.
Trooper Steven Geiger reported that Anthony S. Snyder, 40, of Milton, was the victim of the one-vehicle accident at 11:30 p.m. Thursday on Mt. Zion Road. He was not wearing a helmet, police said.
Snyder was traveling north on a 2013 Harley Davidson FLHX 103 motorcycle on Mt. Zion Road in the right travel lane and failed to negotiate a right curve in the roadway. He traveled off the west side of the roadway and struck a drainage ditch, which threw him from the motorcycle, police said.
Snyder was fatally injured as a result of the accident. He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.
William Cameron Engine Company responded to the scene.
The motorcycle came to a final rest on its left side facing north on the west side of the roadway way. It sustained sibling damage during the collision, police said.
