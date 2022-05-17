MILTON — Police are investigating after a Milton Area School District student brought a Glock on school grounds with 16 rounds of ammunition Monday.
Milton Police Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said the investigation is ongoing. A joint release from Superintendent Cathy Keeger and Zettlemoyer did not identify the student.
"We got the tip after school and we immediately began to investigate," Zettlemoyer said. "Everyone was already out of the school"
Keegan said in a press release police and district officials were made aware of the student with the weapon Monday afternoon.
"Working collaboratively the juvenile was identified and the authorities confirmed the juvenile was carrying a Glock in school with 16 rounds of ammunition," Keegan said. "The authorities continue to investigate the matter. The current processes in place, between the school district and police, ensured a quick and immediate police response."
Keegan said the district will continue to provide a safe environment.
"We will do our very best to continue to provide a safe and secure learning environment for all students and staff," she said. "This matter is an open criminal investigation."
Zettlemoyer declined any comments on the investigation and said it was a juvenile case.