An employee stole $25,895.72 while managing a convenience store in Union County over the course of 10 months, according to arrest papers filed in Mifflinburg district court.
Deniece R. Seely, 47, repaid $15,000 on Sept. 10 to Troy Harvey, owner of Harvey’s Food Mart, Route 45 in Lewis Township, north of Millmont, according to arrest papers. State police arrested Seely on Sept. 17 on felony counts of theft and receiving stolen property for $10,895.72 that went unreturned.
Seely’s place of residence is listed as Middleburg on arrest papers but on an online docket sheet, it is identified as Watsontown.
Seely waived her rights to a preliminary hearing before District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, moving her case to the Union County Court’s docket. She’s free on $15,000 unsecured bail and is represented by attorney E.J. Rymsza, according to online docket information.
Trooper Brian Watkins, state police at Milton, wrote in arrest papers the money was stolen between October 2018 and August. Watkins interviewed Harvey on Sept. 16. The store owner said he confronted Seely the month prior about missing bank deposits.
“Harvey related (Seely) admitted to taking all the money and signed a form in which she confessed to the theft which was witnessed by him and another store employee,” Watkins wrote.
Since confronting Seely, Harvey told police he discovered an additional $7,211 missing from video gaming machines in the store, arrest papers state.
Seely agreed to a recorded interview with Watkins on Sept. 17 and confessed to stealing the deposits between January and March, according to arrest papers. She “adamantly denied” taking money from the skill machines, arrest papers state.
“The defendant advised she did this by taking money to the bank and not providing the bank with all the money which needed to be deposited, leaving some in the vehicle. The defendant advised the checks which were to be deposited were destroyed or thrown away by her,” Watkins wrote.
Watkins said Seely provided a written confession, arrest papers state.
Seely is scheduled to appear Oct. 28 for a formal arraignment before President Judge Michael Hudock.