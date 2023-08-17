DANVILLE — A Columbia County man faces felony strangulation charges after a caller reported an incident they said they witnessed on Facebook Live, according to court documents.
William Frankenfield, 43, of Peach Avenue in Bloomsburg, faces five charges in Montour County following an incident earlier this month.
State troopers said they responded to a Cooper Township resident after getting a report at around noon on Aug. 4. The caller reported she was on Facebook and saw an individual assaulted in a live feed, court documents said.
In the video, two individuals, including Frankenfield, were in a verbal argument. The caller reported seeing Frankenfield allegedly go after the other person. The caller claimed they heard gagging and saw the individual in a chokehold, police said.
When troopers arrived on the scene on Montour Boulevard in Cooper Township, Montour County, Frankenfield allegedly barricaded the door with garbage and his body. It took three troopers to open the door, according to court documents.
Troopers said Frankenfield continued to resist arrest before he was taken into custody.
Frankenfield is being held in Montour County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in front of Montour County District Judge William Wilt for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 30.