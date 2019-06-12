The driver of a motorcycle that crashed Tuesday night, ejecting both himself and a passenger and leading to a medical evacuation by Geisinger Life Flight was under the influence of alcohol, according to Milton state police.
Investigating state Trooper Matthew Lesher determined Nikk A. Smith, 27, of Lewisburg, was under the influence of alcohol when he lost control of his 2009 Harley Davidson at 9:03 p.m. while trying to avoid an animal on Buffalo Road near the intersection with Centennial Road in West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Smith’s passenger Cynthia M. Vinogradov, 28, of New Columbia, suffered a serious injury and was airlifted by Geisinger Life Flight. Vinogradov was listed in fair condition Wednesday morning at Geisinger, according to a hospital spokeswoman.
Smith, who suffered a suspected minor injury, according to police, was transported by Mifflinburg Community Ambulance Association to Geisinger. Smith was discharged Tuesday, according to the spokeswoman.
Lesher said Smith was traveling eastbound on Buffalo Road, or State Route 192, when he swerved to miss an animal and left the roadway. When he tried to return to the roadway he lost control. Both Vinogradov and Smith were thrown from the bike and landed approximately 10 feet from the roadway.
Mifflinburg EMS, Mifflinburg Fire Department, Geisinger Medical Center Life Flight and Bing’s Automotive assisted state police.