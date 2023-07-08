LEWISBURG — A Mount Pleasant Mills woman allegedly forged her ex-husband's signature and took $9,580 from his business account, according to state police in Milton.
Michelle L. Selvey, 54, of Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, was charged with eight felonies: two counts of forgery, two counts of theft by deception and four counts of receiving stolen property; and two misdemeanors of theft by unlawful taking. The charges were filed by Trooper Paul Materne, of the Milton State Police Barracks, in the Mifflinburg office of District Judge Jeffrey Mensch.
At 3 p.m. Jan. 30, victim Brian Selvey reported a theft of funds from his business account at Service First Credit Union. He accused his ex-wife Michelle Selvey of the crime, police said.
Brian Selvey said he found numerous business checks that had been filled out and his signature forged and the checks cashed. The total amount of was $9,580, police said.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER