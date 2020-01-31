LEWISBURG — A New Berlin man’s computer seized and analyzed by police found 1,116 photos and 17 videos of child pornography stored on the device, according to arrest papers filed by Buffalo Valley Regional Police.
Harry J. Miller Jr., 63, faces seven counts of possession of child pornography. Patrolman William Klinger filed the charges Jan. 21 but Miller hasn’t yet been brought before a district judge for arraignment.
Police investigated Miller after employees of the Lewisburg computer repair and sales business, Computition, reported in May 2019 having discovered still images of child pornography on Miller’s computer, arrest papers state. Miller took his computer to Computition to be repaired.
Miller agreed to be interviewed by Klinger on May 15, 2019, that was recorded with audio and video, arrest papers state. According to the arresting documents, Miller said he knew why he was being interviewed and said his computer would contain child pornography.
Miller told Klinger he saved the files from a website, that didn’t upload images or videos or produce them himself and that he “fantasizes” about children “but never acts on it.”
“He said that he is kind of glad this has happened as he has had an addiction to this for some time now,” Klinger wrote in the arresting documents.
“I asked what the age group was that he preferred and he said probably like 10-12 years old,” the officer wrote.
According to arrest papers, Miller consented to a forensic analysis of his computer. The analysis was performed at the State Police Crime Lab in Harrisburg. On Oct. 3, Klinger learned troopers identified 1,116 photos and 17 videos, according to arrest papers.
Klinger consulted with the Union County’s District Attorney’s Office and later asked Dr. Pat Bruno and Dr. Cassandra Phillips to review the evidence at Child Advocacy Center, Sunbury.
“The doctors were able to determine with reasonable medical certainty that all persons were under the age of 18 and approximately 100 were recognized to be less than 14 years old,” Klinger wrote.
Miller was accused in 2010 of groping four children on a school bus. He was working as a driver for a bussing contractor, Narehood Transportation, serving the Midd-West School District. Miller denied the accusations and supporters rallied to his defense. Sex crimes charges filed against Miller eventually were withdrawn.
Miller served a 6-month probation sentence on an endangerment charge for operating a bus while children were not seated. The school district removed him from a list of approved drivers at the time and he was never approved to return, Superintendent Richard Musselman confirmed. The district doesn't use Narehood any longer and the business was sold, Musselman said.