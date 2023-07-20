SUNBURY — A 32-year-old New Jersey man faces felony aggravated assault and retail theft after city police say he entered Sunbury pharmacy and attempted to steal more than $1,000 worth of merchandise on Wednesday.
Darrel Cullins-Deckard, of Jersey City, was allegedly caught in the act when police arrived at CVS in Sunbury on Wednesday. Two city police officers were injured as they tried to take Cullins-Deckard into custody, police said. Cullins-Deckard is also charged with felony evading arrest, police said.
Officer Harry Nungesser reported Chief Brad Hare told him to patrol the area of CVS on 4th Street because a "Be On The Look Out" alert came across police airwaves after thefts that occurred at CVS locations in Bloomsburg, Danville and Lewisburg, earlier in the day.
When Nungesser and Officer Riley Bremigen arrived at CVS at around 5:20 p.m. for a report of a burglary in progress, they say encountered Cullins-Deckard leaving the store. They attempted to take him into custody, but a fight ensued causing Nungesser to get struck in the face and Brmeigen to get accidentally hit with an electronic weapon deployed by Nungesser.
Police say during the probe, they were told the man entered CVS and filled a red basket with over-the-counter medicine and razors.
When police arrived they identified the alleged suspect and instructed him to show officers his hands. When police tried to apprehend the man he shoved Nungesser and attempted to flee the scene, police said.
When the struggle ensued, the man again attempted to flee the scene and ran directly toward Bremigen who instructed the man to stop, officers said.
Nungesser said he warned the man to stop, or he would use his electric weapon. When the man continued to flee Nungesser deployed the weapon and the cords got tangled with Bremigen attempting to apprehend the suspect, police said.
Cullins-Deckard was taken to the hospital for precaution. After he was brought back to the police station, he asked for an attorney, police said.
Officers say the man did tell them he took a cab to CVS, according to court documents. Officers reviewed video surveillance and video shows the man getting dropped off and the vehicle waiting across the street from the CVS while Cullins-Deckard entered the store, police said.
He will be arraigned at a later date, police said.