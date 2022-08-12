MILTON — A man from New York is facing multiple drug charges following a traffic stop and canine search, according to state police at Milton.
Jeffrey Dukes, 29, of Rhinelander Avenue, Bronx, N.Y., was charged with two felony counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent and conducting an unlawful financial transaction; and two misdemeanor counts of drug possession. The charges were filed by state Trooper Matthew Lesher, of the Milton State Police Barracks, in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
Lesher reported he conducted a traffic stop for Dukes for multiple violations at 9:20 p.m. July 26. Dukes was driving a white 201 Infiniti Q50 on Interstate 80 near mile marker 214.7 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County, police said.
A consent search was requested but denied. Caine Handler and Trooper Christopher Usbitski and his partner Canine Diego responded to the scene, police said.
Following a search warrant, police found 310 grams of suspected cocaine, bulk U.S. currency and six plastic vials with marijuana residue.