STONINGTON — A forensic review of evidence collected upon the discovery of a body Saturday in a wooded section of Northumberland County found that “given current information” foul play wasn’t suspected, according to a press release.
“There is no concern for the general public’s safety,” Trooper Mark Reasner, public information officer, said Sunday.
An individual who found the body alerted police at 8:46 a.m. Saturday, Trooper Josiah Reiner reported. The discovery was made in a wooded area off of Bates Road in East Cameron Township, about a 10-minute drive south of Shamokin.
A Forensic Services Unit (FSU) from Troop F which includes the Stonington station examined the scene.
“Upon completion of the examination, it is the opinion of the FSU personnel as well as investigators on scene that given the current information, no foul play is suspected and there is no cause for public concern,” Reiner said in a press release issued Sunday afternoon.
State police were assisted on scene by multiple county fire departments and the Northumberland County Coroner’s Office.
Coroner James Kelley said Sunday his office had no information yet for public release.