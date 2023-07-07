LEWISBURG — A Northumberland man allegedly broke into a motel in Lewisburg to take a shower and do drugs, according to Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department.
Blake Alexander Dunbar, 29, of Wheatley Avenue, Northumberland, was charged with two felonies: one count each of burglary and criminal trespass; four misdemeanors: three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of possession of a controlled substance. The charges were filed by Buffalo Valley Regional Police Patrolman Caleb James Gehman in the Lewisburg office of District Judge Jeffrey Rowe.
Dunbar allegedly called police on June 15 at 10:45 p.m. and allegedly admitted he had stolen a white Town and Country Chrysler Van and planned to barricade himself in the All Suites Inn Budget Host in Lewisburg. When police arrived, they found Dunbar in only a white towel behind a pillar.
Dunbar admitted to breaking into one of the rooms through the rear window to take a shower and do methamphetamine. Police found an array of paraphernalia and a package of meth in the bathroom and bed, police said.
Dunbar was arraigned on July 3 and committed to Union County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. July 27.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER