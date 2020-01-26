NORTHUMBERLAND — A Northumberland woman faces aggravated assault charges after Point Township police say she pointed a loaded gun at a man during a domestic disturbance incident Saturday.
Cassandra Clark, 26, of 11th Street, was arrested Saturday night after police responded to an 11th Street home for a physical domestic report.
When officers arrived they spoke with the victim who said he and Clark had been fighting all day. The victim told police Clark grabbed his neck and attempted to choke him out, police said.
The man admitted to shoving Clark away to get her off him and tripped her forcing her to the ground, police said.
The man said Clark pointed a loaded firearm at him, police said.
Clark told police she was using self-defense against the man and that he attacked her, police said.
Police said the man had a bloody lip, scratches on his arm and neck.
Clark was charged with felony aggravated assault, felony strangulation and misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats and simple assault.
Clark was arraigned in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic this morning and was sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail.