SUNBURY — Sunbury Police are putting anyone with an active warrant on notice they will have 14 days to catch up on their fines.
Sgt. Travis Bremigen said the department has requested that on April 18 Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey set aside the day for anyone who may ignore the 14-day grace period being offered and is picked up on an outstanding warrant.
Toomey said his courtroom will be open that day for all active warrants.
Bremigen said any individual who has a warrant is asked to visit Toomey’s office and get caught up on payments or make full restitution and close out the warrant.
Bremigen said this is an attempt to clean up several hundred warrants.
Toomey’s office is located at 399 Stadium Drive in Sunbury.
A complete list of individuals who have active warrants can be found on www.dailyitem.com.