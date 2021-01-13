An officer of the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department rushed into the icy waters of the West Branch Susquehanna River at Lewisburg this morning and rescued a woman who crashed her car on the river bridge and intentionally jumped off.
Cpl. Travis Burrows and a bystander who assisted in the river rescue were taken for evaluation at Evangelical Community Hospital, according to a press release from the police department. The unidentified woman was taken to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Police Chief Paul Yost said Burrows was treated and released.
The incident occurred about 7:50 a.m. The West Branch’s temperature up-river near Williamsport was about 34 degrees Fahrenheit at the time, according to the U.S. Geological Survey website.
Officers responded to the initial dispatch for a one-vehicle accident on the Lewisburg side of the bridge when someone called 911 to report the female driver exited the vehicle, walked east on the bridge and jumped over the railing into the river, according to police.
The woman was spotted by officers as they arrived on scene.
“Officers could observe the victim floating on her back and could be heard moaning,” the press release states.
Burrows entered the water with a rescue rope near Saint Louis and Water streets and took hold of the woman before being assisted to shore by an unidentified private citizen along with Union County Sheriff Ernie Ritter and Chief Deputy Scott Hahn.
Chief James Blount of the William Cameron Engine Company estimated the river’s depth at 3.6 feet where the woman landed in the water.
“They did an amazing job getting her out of the water quickly,” Blount said.
Patient condition updates on the unidentified individuals are unavailable through the hospitals.
William Cameron Engine Company responded for medical and water rescue. Officers from Milton Borough Police Department and Pennsylvania State Police troopers also assisted on scene along with Freedom Towing Service.