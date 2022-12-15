LEWISBURG — State Police at Milton are advising the public to be cautious after someone posed as a representative of Publishers Clearing House and scammed two older Lewisburg residents out of thousands of dollars.
Trooper B. Harvey, of the Milton State Police Barracks, reported that he responded to Tressler Boulevard in Buffalo Township, Union County, for a report of theft by deception between 10 a.m. Nov. 12 and 10 a.m. Nov. 15. The victims were an 89-year-old man and an 88-year-old woman.
An unknown actor called the victims and led them to believe they had won a Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes. The victims were requested to send money to cover associated costs with winning — one check worth $5,770 and another worth $1,450.
State police advised the public to be cautious of possible scams via telephone. No winners should ever send money in order to receive money at a later date, police said.
