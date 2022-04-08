Shamokin Police are blocking off the area of South Vine Street for an active incident taking place, according to Northumberland County radio transmissions.
Several police are either on scene or headed to the area while the fire police are rerouting traffic, according to officials.
The Northumberland County coroners' office is on scene, according to officials.
A house in the 400 block of South Vine Street has police tape around it and officers are gathered near the residence.
This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.