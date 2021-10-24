SUNBURY — Sunbury Police Cpl. Brad Slack can function on a few hours of sleep when it comes to meeting with the public and especially when it involves painting pumpkins.
Slack worked for the police force Friday until 3 a.m. and then woke up at 6 a.m. in order to set up for the annual fall festival at the Otterbein Methodist Church, which included painting pumpkins with the children of the community.
“This is something myself and our whole department look forward to each year,” Slack said. “I can sleep later.”
Slack was joined by fellow officers Harry Nungesser and Gary Bregensir as well as Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich in the painting.
“There are so many great things going on in our community,” Karlovich said. “This is just awesome to see our department helping the kids.”
One of those who enjoyed the day was 7-yearold Mya Caballero, of Sunbury.
“I was looking forward to painting a pumpkin,” she said. “And I get to get help by the police and even the mayor.”
The event ran from noon to 6 p.m. and despite rainy weather, which moved a first responders ceremony inside the church, people continued to arrive to enjoy the day.
“This is a lot of fun,” Emma Fisher, 6, of Shamokin said. “I enjoy all the crafts that are here.”
Entertainment included, music, crafts, a petting zoo, baked goods, homemade soups and chicken barbecue by Christ Community Church.
Karlovich kicked the event off by praising first responders for their dedication.
There was also a demonstration by K-9 Hero Haven and a dance performance by AMK Dance Company, of Northumberland.
“It’s a fun day, and everyone deserves to have a fund day,” Slack said. “We thank everyone who helped us and who came out to see us.”