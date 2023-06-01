LEWISBURG — A patient at Evangelical Community Hospital allegedly punched a registered nurse on Wednesday after an attempt to take her temperature, according to state police at Milton.
Jennifer Lee Case, 40, of Mifflinburg, was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault, a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary count of harassment. The charges were filed by state Trooper Timothy Hummel, of the Milton State Police Barracks, in the Lewisburg office of District Judge Jeffrey Rowe.
Nurse Echo Herman reported to police that Case arrived at the hospital after having a seizure. Case had allegedly admitted to taking methamphetamines earlier, police said.
Case allegedly became agitated and uncooperative. While Herman was trying to take Case's temperature in her ear, Case allegedly struck Herman with a closed fist in the chest, police said.
The incident was corroborated by a witness, police said.
Case was arraigned on Wednesday and committed to Union County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail. She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 11 a.m. June 8.
