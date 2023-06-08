WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A Paxinos man allegedly strangled his wife at a campground in White Deer Township on May 27 after a disagreement about their children riding in golf cart, according to state police at Milton.
Brent Michael McPeak, 34, of Treva Road, is charged with a felony count of strangulation, a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary count of harassment. The charges were filed by state Trooper Howard Young, of the Milton State Police Barracks, in the Mifflinburg Office of District Judge Jeffrey Mensch.
McPeak and his wife allegedly got into an argument about driving the kids around in a golf cart at the campground at 2751 Millers Bottom Road, White Deer Township. Because McPeak appeared intoxicated, the woman took away McPeak's keys, which allegedly enraged the man, police said.
McPeak allegedly struck her in the face, causing injury, and then got on top of her and allegedly wrapped his hands around her mouth and neck, police said.
McPeak's story to the police allegedly changed numerous times. He appeared intoxicated when talking to police and allegedly became "extremely hostile with troopers as well as his father and even threatened to fight his father while on scene in front of troopers," police said.
McPeak was allegedly "hostile, unruly and extremely belligerent," police said.
McPeak was arraigned on May 27 in front of Mensch and posted $100,000 cash bail on May 31 through Professional Bondsman Melissa Whistler, of Penns Creek. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. Aug 8.
