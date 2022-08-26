A Paxinos woman allegedly provided heroin to an East Cameron Township man who was found dead in his bedroom in December 2020, according to state police in Stonington.
Melanie J. Guinther, 41, of Mountain Road, Paxinos, was charged with three felonies: two counts of drug delivery and one count of criminal use of a communication facility; and a misdemeanor count of drug delivery. The charges were filed by state Trooper Josiah Reiner, of the Stonington State Police Barracks, in the Mount Carmel office of District Judge William Cole.
State police at Stonington responded to a residence on Collier Road in East Cameron Township at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7, 2020, for a report of a deceased male. Upon arrival, police discovered Joseph Collier dead in his bedroom with multiple drugs and paraphernalia. Collier's phone was found on the bedside table next to him, police reported.
During an interview with Collier's brother, police said they learned that Collier abused heroin and fentanyl and used the substances to self-medicate.
Police did not say in the criminal report that Collier died of an overdose.
Police also learned Collier used Facebook Messenger to communicate with friends and family. A search warrant was served on Facebook to gain access to the account and police received those records in January 2021, police said.
The records show Collier had several alleged conversations with Guinther about drugs. One such conversation took place in 2020 between Dec. 1 and Dec. 2, police reported.
Collier told Guinther that he didn't have any money but he was sick. He said he was hoping for "a little bit of a front" until Dec. 3, according to court documents.
Guinther allegedly wrote that Collier could pay her back on Dec. 3. They agreed that Collier would "do a bun" and pick it up at Guinther's place in Excelsior, according to court documents.
"It is evident that a drug transaction of one bun of heroin or 10 bags of heroin occurred as Guinther provided," police wrote.
Guinther was arraigned on Tuesday in front of Cole and committed to Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township in lieu of $75,000 cash bail. She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. Wednesday in front of Cole.