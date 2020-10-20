A pedestrian was killed in an early morning accident in Danville, according to the Danville Police Department.
Police were not releasing much information about the accident, but Sgt. J.D. Stanley did confirm one person was killed. The accident occurred along Route 54 north of the intersection with Route 11 around 7:15 a.m.
Route 54 eastbound was closed for several hours to allow emergency personnel to respond to the scene.
Stanley said police will issue a report later in today.
This is a developing story. More details will be posted when they become available.