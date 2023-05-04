MOUNT CARMEL — A pregnant Mount Carmel woman expecting twins was allegedly driving nearly five times the legal alcohol limit and high when she hit three vehicles and two buildings on March 8, according to Mount Carmel Borough Police.
Jennifer Garzelli, 26, of South Oak Street, Mount Carmel, was charged with a felony count of causing or risking a catastrophe; five misdemeanors; two counts of misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and one count each of disorderly conduct, accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle or property and driving under the influence of alcohol; and 20 summary traffic violations. The charges were filed by borough Patrolman Evan Freiler in the Mount Carmel office of District Judge William Cole.
Police said Garzelli's blood alcohol level on March 8 was allegedly .385 percent, which is about 4.8 times the legal limit for driving in Pennsylvania. She tested positive for marijuana, according to court documents After being taken to Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital in Coal Township following the incident, she was transported by LifeFlight to Geisinger in Danville for respiratory distress.
In total, police said three unoccupied vehicles were struck, one occupied residence, one unoccupied residence and a street sign. Both residences had structural damage, police said.
"The defendant drove in such a reckless manner through the busiest location in the Borough of Mount Camrl, causing great possibility of injury and harm to the public," Freiler wrote in court documents. "The defendant caused a public annoyance and public alarm by her actions even after being told to stop and through intervention attempts by the general public."
Freiler reported he was dispatched to Turkey Hill at 130 E. Fifth St., Mount Carmel, at 7:27 p.m. March 8 for an intoxicated person who had allegedly hit several cars while driving. Upon arrival, witnesses told Freiler that the woman had driven away in a Black Chevrolet Suburban going south on Orange Street.
Garzelli allegedly was unable to stand on her own or speak normally and she had a pungent odor of alcohol, police said.
After Garzelli was placed in handcuffs and read her rights, she allegedly stated that she knew she was driving drunk and wanted to accept responsibility. She allegedly told police that she had 12 shots of bourbon and vodka, police said.
Garzelli was transported to the hospital via ambulance. She was allegedly combative with hospital personnel and was incoherent, police said.
Freiler reported he observed a piece of a black bumper and a "Do Not Enter" sign knocked over at the intersection of Sixth and Oak streets. He also observed two vehicles with damage: a 2008 Nissan Seda with heavy front damage that required towing and a green Ford Seda with moderate front damage, police aid.
In the 200 block of South Orange Street where the sedan had been pushed into the building, Freiler reported that a post was knocked over from the residence. A neighboring residence had a support beam from an overhanging porch knocked over. Bricks were also knocked out of the front porch, police said.
Inside one of the residences was a 2-year-old boy and her mother, police said.
Freiler took statements from witnesses and obtained video footage from one of the residences that show Garzelli operating the vehicle and crashing into the residence and car, police said.
A witness told police that Garzelli pulled out of Shaulinski's Bar at 201 S. Market St., ran the red light and almost t-boned her, police said.
An employee of Turkey Hill said Garzelli came into the store, grabbed a Corona beer box and food and had to go to her vehicle to get money to pay for the items.
When Garzelli stumbled, the employee said she refunded the beer and gave the money back. A customer helped her walk outside and tried to take her keys, according to court documents.
Garzelli allegedly got in her car and drove toward Dollar General. She allegedly went up on the curb, into a house and car in the alley behind the store. She backed up and drove down the alley, allegedly hitting two cars on Sixth Street, the employee told police.
A records check showed that Garzelli has a suspended license and the vehicle she was operating has no insurance. Police also found several small bottles of peach vodka opened in her vehicle, according to court documents.
Blood and urine samples showed that Garzelli had a blood alcohol level of .385 percent and she tested positive for cannabinoids. She is also pregnant with twins, police said.
Garzelli was arraigned in front of Cole on Tuesday and released on Wednesday when she posted $40,000 cash bail through professional bondsman Thaddeus M. Smith, of Milton. She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9:15 a.m. May 10.