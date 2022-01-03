SUNBURY — Sunbury police say two people were sent to a Valley hospital after a shooting near the 300 block of Packer Street on Monday night. The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time, police said.
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said the investigation is underway. The victims were allegedly transported to an area hospital on their own, Hare said. Police are now probing the incident that occurred around 7:20 p.m.
Hare said he could not release more details at this time but police are in the area and are actively investigating the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northumberland County 911.
Hare said police will release more information at a later time.